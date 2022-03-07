Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra pocketing THIS amount for his appearance as a jailor on the show - read deets [Exclusive]

Lock Upp is making a lot of noise on social media. Fans of Karan Kundrra are thrilled as he is making an appearance as a jailor on the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp. The promo of Lock Upp with Karan Kundrra trended for the whole day on social media. The handsome hunk had said hedid steer clear of reality shows for some time. Karan Kundrra is now more interested in doing a movie or a web show. It is acting that he has his heart on. However, the presence of Karan Kundrra on Lock Upp has ignited a lot of curiosity for the intriguing show. Also Read - Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood, Karan Kundrra-Anusha Dandekar and more: TV couples who SHOCKED fans with their sudden breakup tales

A source close to the development revealed how much Karan Kundrra was being paid for every appearance on the show. The source told us, "Karan Kundrra is getting between two to three lakh for every outing as the jailor of Lock Upp. It is not a very high amount but the fact is that Karan Kundrra's tenure on the show is not definite. He might quit mid-way." The actor is also busy with other projects like music videos. "He is exploring a number of opportunities, especially on the acting front," the source said.

Lock Upp has contestants like Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali and others. The show comes on ALT Balaji and MX Players. Swami Chakrapani is the first one to be eliminated. Fans have showered love on host Kangana Ranaut too!