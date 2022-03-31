Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra sets a new record with 3.4M views; fans call him 'savage Jailor' for his fight with Mandana Karimi – read tweets

Karan Kundrra is one of the biggest reasons for high viewership of the show Lock Upp. He is the jailor in the show and is often seen interacting with the jailmates. He recently got into an argument with Mandana Karimi.