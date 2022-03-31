Karan Kundrra's popularity reached a new height as he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Not just his gameplay, his connection with Tejasswi Prakash also got him a lot of attention. Now, Karan Kundrra has turned jailor for 's show Lock Upp. He is the man who goes inside the jail to give all the contestants a report card of their wrongdoings. In the recent episode, Karan Kundrra got into an argument with for playing a 'woman card' and his fans could not stop cheering for him. Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeen movie review: Rishi Kapoor's last film bowls fans over; netizens say, 'Miss you Chintu sir' – view tweets

'Don't mess with Jailor,' and more - Karan Kundrra's fans are going all out to show their support. Plus, the video has also set a humongous record. It got 76.8M likes and 3.4 Million views. Yes, post midnight, almost 3.4 million people were watching Karan Kundrra live on Lock Upp. Now, that's something! Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is back in town post his trip to Spain; sports a casual look at the airport [VIEW PICS]

“I WILL NOT ALLOW ANYBODY TO USE A STUPID WOMEN CARD WHEN ITS NOT NECESSARY!”

“THIS IS 2022!” mannn @kkundrra you nailed it!! ? GET LOST MANDANA

DON'T MESS WITH JAILOR KARAN#KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/eDi6eWz0CT — maya. (@noturschatz) March 30, 2022

Karan Kundrra's fans do not want any negativity around him, it seems! Good going KK. Also Read - Karan Johar SLAMMED for promoting 'elite' matrimonial site, netizens call it RIDICULOUS