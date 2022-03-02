Lock Upp: Karan Mehra reacts to Nisha Rawal's statements on her marital life and son Kavish on Kangana Ranaut’s show? [Exclusive]

Lock Upp is making a lot of noise. Nisha Rawal, the estranged wife of Karan Mehra has spoken about how their son, Kavish is coping up with the separation of his parents. Last year, she filed an FIR about allegedly facing domestic abuse at the hands of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star. Nisha Rawal said he had allegedly been physically abusive, which led to her getting cosmetic treatment on her forehead. She told Karanvir Bohra that their son Kavish is not exactly aware of what has happened. He knows that Karan Mehra is away on shoots. She said she was both mom and dad to Kavish. Also Read - Lock Upp: Will Karan Kundrra be the new jailor in Kangana Ranaut's reality show? Here's what we know

BollywoodLife called up Karan Mehra who flatly told us that he does not want to make a comment on anything being said on the show. He said that his divorce was a matter of subjudice and he hoped that people would understand. Well, we totally understand his concerns.

Nisha Rawal was heard telling Karanvir Bohra that Kavish does not ask for his dad much as he is used to him being away for shoots. She said it was her who worked hard to make them bond. She said that Kavish would wait for calls from his father. She said, "When Kavish asks me where he is and why he (papa) is not calling, I am waiting, I tell him, I am also waiting. I tell him I am sorry but your mom is there for you. I am your mama and papa. He doesn't know anything negative at all."

She said that she has sent Kavish to a behaviour therapist as they deal with kids from broken homes. It seems they advised Nisha Rawal to be honest with Kavish about what happened. She said, "They told me it will gradually have a cascading effect. They told me to tell him the facts. Like age-limited facts, things that his brain can accept."