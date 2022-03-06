Lock Upp is currently the talk of the town. hosted reality TV show is garnering a lot of attention due to its controversial nature. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, we all saw celebs opening up on their deeper, darker secrets. , , Poonam Pandey and more inmates who are locked up in the jail opened up on some of the toughest times that they faced and how they tackled it. The inmates were asked to gather around and talk about the importance of mental health. Nisha had opened up on suffering a miscarriage during pregnancy which left Karanvir Bohra emotional. He excused himself and went to the washroom and cried his heart out. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

Karanvir then asked everyone to sit down as he wanted to share something too. Karanvir shared that he felt inspired by Nisha and revealed that he and Teejay Sidhu also suffered from a miscarriage before they had Gia. Nisha hugged Karan and asked him to share his pain and said that it's okay to cry. Karanvir went on to narrate his ordeal revealing that nobody knew about the micarriage in their family.

"Before Gia we lost a baby during COVID. We were so scared to not tell anyone about it because we didn't want people to say 'Arre yaar ye kya hogaya, kaise hogaya, kyu hogaya'. Maybe to protect ourselves we didn't want to say. We had to lie from our own family, from our own relatives. When we talk about mental health issues come from home only. They start from home, because ghar waale kuch bolte hain, maybe they don't mean it, they speak out of concern. Her family does not know, my family does not know. At that point we felt we lost emotional well-being, mental health. Start from your own house mental health. It is ok to be a bipolar, transwoman or lose things in life, to be older. It is just ok to be alive," he said.