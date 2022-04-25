Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra CONFESSES to faking love angle with Anjali Arora; says, 'She got a better deal with Munawar Faruqui'

After getting eliminated again from Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra again confessed to faking love angle with Anjali Arora but said that she got a better deal with Munawar Faruqui when they became friends.