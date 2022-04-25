Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora had shocked everyone when she had claimed that asked her to create a fake love angle with him. Later, jailer Karan Kundrra had slammed Karanvir for playing a 'dirty game', to which the latter had apologised by calling it a silly mistake. After getting eliminated again from Lock Upp, Karanvir again confessed to faking love angle with Anjali but said that she got a better deal with Munawar Faruqui when they became friends. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and other celebs who opened up about the horrific incidents of being sexually molested as kids

"It was a stupid move no doubt. But I thought there are many angles in reality shows. There are times when things are scripted, and angles are created and sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. Sometimes relationships are real and they organically happen. I felt this is a new and different show, so let me try here. I thought this would be a safe angle and I discussed with Anjali that it should come from your side and I can't do it because I am a married man," Karanvir told TOI in a new interview.

He further added, "I purposely did it under the camera, I knew I was getting watched. To keep her and myself safe that it shouldn't look cheap, I had clearly told her it would be one-sided. I told her also that it will disappear after a few days, how had a crush on Sara and it died because she didn't give any importance. This was the exact proposal and I had no interest in her. I didn't know at that time that she had a boyfriend outside. She should have refused me at that moment but she gave me a thumbs up. Log alag alag tarike se game khelte hain (People play the game differently) and she didn't tell anyone about it for two weeks and was waiting for another proposal. When she got pally with Munawar then she discussed it with him as she got a better deal with him."

There's no doubt that Munawar and Anjali's chemistry on the show was loved by fans and they even monikered them with 'Munjali'. Anjali had even said 'I love you' to Munawar. Later, she had expressed her shock when Munawar revealed that he is married and has a son, adding that they aren't living together for the past 1.5 years. Meanwhile, Anjali is also in a committed relationship outside the show.