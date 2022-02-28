Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp with Kangana Ranaut as the host has begun. Karanvir Bohra is one of the contestants on the show. On the opening night, the contestants were flooded with questions. It seems some members of the media were present too. Karanvir Bohra was told that he had participated in 10 reality show so far but did not manage to win a single one of them. He was called a loser. It looked a little in bad taste. It seems Karanvir Bohra also felt very bad about the same. This is what he said... Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to Payal Rohatgi's claims that she uses Alia Bhatt's name to grab attention

Karanvir Bohra said that it was the tendency of everyone to sing praises of those whose stars were shining. He said that no one notices that he has survived in the TV industry for 20 long years. Karanvir Bohra said that only hits seems to matter in the entertainment industry. He said his professional choices were being judged non-stop since two to three years. Karanvir Bohra said he was judged on his failures when everyone said a lull phase in their career once in a while. Fans felt that it was degrading to speak to Karanvir Bohra in that manner. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Sai Pallavi, Kangana Ranaut and 5 more celebs who REFUSED to promote fairness products [PICS]

No one can match his aura of acting , he is very successful actor in Tv industry, megastar of itv industry.#LockUppKingKaranvirBohra #LockUpp #KaranvirBohra https://t.co/YXqfsf0Kyq — Kv Bohra World (@KvBohraWorld) February 28, 2022

I’ve not seen BB12 so I’ve no idea about anything related to #KaranvirBohra. All I felt was he sounded quite good with his words and seemed like a man who would play it well. #LockUpp #LockUppWithKangana — Pari (@OneUnnamedGirl) February 28, 2022

Not winning a show doesn’t make you loser. It’s your personality that counts and we know KVB is a true winner at heart ❤️ #LockUpp #KaranvirBohra #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack — Maria (@Meimo12) February 28, 2022

Karanvir Bohra is one of the best known faces of Indian TV. He has done shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava, Shararat and others in the past. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's film, mocks 'SUPERHIT' status