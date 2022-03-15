Lock Upp is doing very well in the OTT space. Celebs have been opening up about the deepest darkest secrets of their lives on the show. We heard about how Tehseen Poonawalla said he slept with the wife of an industrialist for the voyeuristic pleasure of the latter. Now, Karanvir Bohra has opened up on how his professional life is suffering since seven years. He has said that he is down with debts and 3-4 cases have been filed on by his creditors. He said he is down and out with the number of debts he has. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Kangana Ranaut reviews Vivek Agnihotri's film; says 'Bollywood ke saare paap dho diye' [WATCH]

He said that he was debt-ridden and it it tough for him to even stay afloat now. Karanvir Bohra said cases have been filed on him. He said all the work he has been taking up from 2015 is just to return money to the creditors or people who have loaned him money. He said that he feels guilty about not being able to look after his family as well as he hoped to. He said, "I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me this show is a lifeline."

Karanvir Bohra also revealed that Teejay Sidhu suffered a miscarriage in the lockdown before the birth of his youngest daughter, Gia. He cried a lot while narrating the incident. He said they lost a baby during COVID. He said that Teejay Sidhu and he were scared of disclosing the fact as people would bombard them with questions. He said maybe they lied to protect themselves. They said mental health issues begin from home. Karanvir Bohra said that family speaks out of concern but it can still affect you. He said that neither of the families knew of the miscarriage. He said, "At that point we felt we lost emotional well-being, mental health. Start from your own house mental health. It is ok to be a bipolar, transwoman or lose things in life, to be older. It is just ok to be alive."