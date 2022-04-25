Lock Upp is making a lot of news on social media. has been eliminated from the show for the second time. BollywoodLife caught up with him for an EXCLUSIVE chat. The hunk said that he is thrilled with the amount of love he is getting from everyone after the show. He told us, "See, winning a reality show depends on many factors. There are many things you cannot control. But a reality show is a place to show your personality, and learn from some mistakes. I am happy that people have seen the real Karanvir Bohra and the values I represent. Lock Upp is a brutal show as compared to Bigg Boss and I am happy to be out." Also Read - Pregnant Britney Spears takes a break from social media for a 'little while'

is making a lot of news as the host of Lock Upp. This is her first show as a host. Karanvir Bohra tells us, "See, Kangana is someone who is very opinionated. That is how we know her outside. People might say that she is very judgmental too. The biggest surprise was seeing her completely neutral non-judgmental side on the show. She never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome."

Lock Upp has contestants like Munawar Faruqui, , Shivam Sharma and others. We should get a winner soon. Karanvir Bohra has a number of projects lined up and fans can get to see him in an exciting venture.