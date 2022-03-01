hosted Lock Upp kick-started from Sunday, 27 February 2022. , Karanvir Bohra Munawar Faruqui, Tehseen Poonawalla, , influencer Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Sara Khan, Swami Chakrapani, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat and others are confirmed to be locked inside the jail of Kangana Ranaut. In the latest episode, we saw Karanvir Bohra being grilled by the panellist. He was called a 'loser' by news anchors. It was also pointed out that Karanvir has not won a reality TV show, having participated in a couple of reality shows. Karan turned emotional on listening to the same. And now, his wife, Teejay Sidhu has come out in strong support of her dear husband. Also Read - Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal says son Kavish is seeing behaviour therapist; makes surprising revelations about his bond with father Karan Mehra

Teejay took to her Twitter handle and said, "If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi digital release postponed, 83 digital release date, Karanvir Bohra gets emotional on Lock Upp

Talking about Karanvir being grilled by the panellists, he said, "Chadhte suraj ko salaam hai humesha aur ye baat main bahut feel karta hoon. It is sad that you guys are constantly saying that I've been just losing shows one after the other. Nobody is appreciating the fact that I've been in the industry for 20 years and I am still here, the only thing that matters to you is which was my last film that was a hit. It's not like I haven't worked enough in the industry or did not have work. I am always judged 'isne ek bhi hit nahi abhi latest aur iske paas kaam nahi hai do teen saal se, aur price bhi bahut zyaada maang raha hai toh nahi kaam dete isse'. It's being happening with me."

Fans also came out in support of Karanvir after the same. Karanvir is a successful actor in Indian television. He is known for his stints in , Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and more shows. The loser remark was totally uncalled for.