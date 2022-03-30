Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui accuses Katrina Kaif of breaking his heart; fans sympathise with him - see reactions

Lock Upp hosted by is managing to entertain the masses a lot. From shocking revelations to the surprising behaviour of the contestants, Lock Upp is in the news all the time. Among most of the contestants, comedian Munawar Faruqui is gaining a lot of footage. He seems to be the biggest entertainer of the house and has managed to get a good fan following for himself. Recently, he accused Bollywood actress of something and fans are getting all sympathetic. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi and other Bollywood celebs who can never be friends

In a recent episode, Munawar narrated his sob love story to Azam. He started off by saying that he did like someone but she got married to someone else. When quizzed if he still likes her, he said, "Pasand to hogi na wo. Dil tut gaya tha poora. Abhi shaadi hui uski, abhi 3-4 mahine pehle hi shaadi hui uski (of course I like her, my heart was completely broken. She just got married, only 3-4 months ago)." When probed further, Munawar did not give up on teasing Azam and said, "what would be my reaction. The whole story was in media, I mean of her marriage. I felt very bad. I couldn't avoid it even though I wanted to because I would open my mobile and only find her wedding photos and news. Only the talk of her wedding was all over the internet." Also Read - RRR box office dream run: After Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh talks about the glorious collections of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

Later, he revealed to Azam that he was talking about Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who got married to in December last year. Lol! As soon as the video made it to the internet, fans went all 'bhai, bhai'. People called him the best comedian ever. Check out the video below: Also Read - Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate: Jim Carrey rips apart Oscars crowd as 'spineless'; says, 'I would've sued Will for...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Munawar indeed is funny, isn't he? Watch this space for more updates.