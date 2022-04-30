Munawar Faruqui has become the second contestant to reach the finale of Lock Upp after Shivam Sharma. He is one of the strongest contestants of the show. Now, his fans want him to win the show. ‘MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN’ is trending on Twitter. Read a tweet, “The one who has given his all to the show since day 1 and still giving...If he doesn't win then who else is gonna win, he displayed all his shades without any hesitation. The connect that he created with the audience no one else has created..Undoubtedly MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN.” Another fan commented, “Be amazing. Be good. Be pretty. Be strong. Be smart. Be cool. But the most important thing is, be yourself. MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN.” Read another tweet, “Wherever this man is step in his feet the entire place is becoming his..So @munawar0018 when you enter in LOCKUPP show.. from that moment only the entire show became your.. you already a winner. Just left for some days to handover the trophy. MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Rahul Mahajan, Karan Mehra and more TV actors who made headlines for physically abusing their partners

Wherever this man is step in his feet the entire place is becoming his..

Thanks for coming into my life and making me a better person. I get solutions to many problems because I have. I am so blessed to have you in my life.

your mind is a battle field and youre its commander

So, do you think Munawar has it in him to lift the first Lock Upp trophy? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.