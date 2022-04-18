If you watch Lock Upp, you would know that the contestants have to reveal a secret to save themselves from elimination. This week, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, , and Ali merchant were chose to reveal their secret, and though Ali pressed the buzzer first, Munawar requested Kangana that he also wants to reveal his secret. The stand-up comedian revealed that his mother died by suicide and his story also left the hose of the show, , in tears. Also Read - KGF 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Yash-Prashanth Neel's movie crosses Rs 500 crore mark; beats Jim Carrey's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 at the global box office

Munawar said, "It was the January of 2007 when my grandmom woke me up around 7 am, saying something had happened to my mother and she was in the hospital. My mom was screaming when I saw her in the hospital as she was being brought out of the emergency ward. She had her hand on her stomach and I held her hands."

"After she was shifted to the civil hospital, my grandmom took me aside and told me that my mother drank acid. I asked her why were we not telling the doctors and she said 'hum log problem me aa jaenge (we will be in trouble)'. I told my mom's sister's daughter, who was a nurse there and she was shocked. It was only then that her treatment began," he added.

He further went on to reveal, "I still remember it was a Friday afternoon. There was a moment when the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier. The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents. "

Munawar also revealed that her mom had a debt of Rs. 3500 and he regrets that that time he didn’t have the money, and he didn’t sleep with his mom that night. Zeeshan Khan started crying after hearing Munawar’s story, and when Kangana asked him about it, he said, "I also faced something similar. The only thing that hit me hard was when I would go to the hospital, I would pray that she just makes it out. To hear of a very similar story where it happened this way it just (hurt a lot)."