In a new promo of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui broke down as he narrated a traumatic childhood experience. So made and announcement and said, "All of the unsafe prisoners will get a chance today to make themselves safe." Munawar, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah headed to the Benaqab Zone. They were later asked by Kangana Ranaut to press the buzzer after which Kangana announced that Munawar would reveal his secret. Munawar said, "Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyuki (I've never shared it with anyone because) I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old.. yeh aesa tha ki (it was such that)..bohut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi (there's close family and sometimes)…" While listening to him, Kangana Ranut couldn't stop crying. Even Saisha was in tears while Prince Narula gave him a hug.

Munawar continued, "Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha…chauthe saal woh cheeze ek baar bohut extreme hogai (I didn't understand then and it continued for four-five years. It turned extreme in the fourth year)."

It can be recalled that earlier, Munawar had opened up about his mother's suicide. He had said that in January 2007, his grandmother woke him up and said that me up and said that something had happened to his mother. He went on to say, "We had to take her to the hospital. When I reached there, they were bringing my mother out of the emergency ward. She was screaming and I was holding her hand. There was a moment when doctors talked among themselves and told me to leave her hand."