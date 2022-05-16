Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REVEALS how his girlfriend reacted to his closeness with Anjali Arora on the show

Munawar Faruqui is right now ruling millions of hearts. His stint in the Lock Upp house made him the winner and he rightly deserves it. The standup comedian did everything possible to win the title of the show. From revealing his childhood dark secretes to his fake love bonding with contestant Anjali Arora. Fans even created a fan page for them by merging the name Munjali. However, after Munnar came out f the show he introduced the world to his real ladylove Nazila Sitashi breaking Munjali fans' hearts. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut stirs up the nepotism debate; THIS actor claps back at trolls, hints at 'South debate'

Munawar was questioned in his recent chat about his girlfriend Nazila's reaction to their fake love story, to which he revealed, " I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me".

When probed if he deliberately hid about his relationship with Nazila on the show, he said, " My love life was always private, and since I was on the show and she was outside it, it wasn't right for me to talk about it. I had to discuss it with her and then make a decision. Once I came out, I spoke to her and then revealed that I was in a relationship. It wasn't an intention to keep it a secret".

While talking about Nazila, she has created quite a stir ever since Munawar has shared his picture with her. His fans are going gaga or his beauty and how. While the lovebirds have even started making public appearances, from sharing the pictures of Nazis; intimate birthday parties to going on a movie dinner dates to getting clicked by the paparazzi. Munawar is right now enchasing his popularity in every bit possible.