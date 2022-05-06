Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love journey started with a reality TV show - Bigg Boss 15. And once again, the stars are going to be seen in a reality show. Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor of 's show Lock Upp will now have the company of his ladylove, Tejasswi Prakash, as the warden. The show is hosted by . Just yesterday, pictures of Tejasswi Prakash dressed in a black outfit had gone viral on social media. It was her get-up as the warden of Lock Upp. In a recent interview, she has spoken up about working with Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Tejasswi Prakash to enter Lock Upp as warden, Kamal Haasan's Vikram OTT rights sold for whopping sum and more

In an interview with Etimes, Tejasswi Prakash stated that she was thankful that Karan Kundrra is a part of this show as she would have some help. The Naagin 6 actress was quoted saying, "I am very happy that Karan is a part of this show as a jailor because if I would have come inside alone as a warden I would have not got any help. It's great that he is part of the show and he will support me as a warden and also will make things easy for me as a warden. I am very happy that we are doing this show together."

Tejasswi Prakash also shared that she was happy that the tables have turned. She explained that in Bigg Boss 15, celebrity guests would come and make them do tasks. Now, she was the one who was going to get the contestants of Lock Upp to dance to her tunes.

Fans are extremely excited to see Tejasswi Prakash in the show as warden. On Twitter, SASSY WARDEN TEJASSWI and #LockUpWithTejasswi have been trending with full power. Watch this space for more updates on the same.