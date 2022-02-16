is all set to host Lock Upp. A new promo of the reality show was dropped by its makers today which showed what one could expect it. Kangana can be seen saying that the show will be quite tough for contestants and that they’ll have to go through many unpleasant things. Fans seem unimpressed. “Sasta big boss,” wrote a user. “Chi,” read another comment. “Stupidity at its peak,” commented a user. “Nonsense,” wrote another user. "I have realised how Kangu aunty functions, she will try to gain maximum attention by any means possible. Be it fake allegations, talking badly about some big star. Thats how aunty stays relevant," read another comment. Have a look at the promo and some of the comments below: Also Read - Naagin 6 Latest Promo: Shesh Naagin kills Urvashi's husband but is there is a BIG TWIST? watch video



In a past promo, Kangana called celebs B-grade strugglers. She has said, “Iss duniya mein 2 type ke log hai, ek jo mujhe pasand karte hai aur dusre woh B-grade strugglers jo meri burai karke news mein rehte hai. Aise haters jinhone meri awaaz ko dabane ke liye FIRs kiye, nepotism ka formula lagaya, meri life ko ek 27*4 reality show banakar rakh diya. ab meri baari hai aur main laa rahi hu the baap of biggest reality shows; ‘My Jail My Rules’. Aur meri qaid mein honge 16 controversial celebrities, jinke saath wahi hoga jo main chahati hoon.” Also Read - Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut says, 'Ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne' – Watch

Meanwhile, the names of the contestants are doing the rounds. BollywoodLife.com has come to know that Shehnaaz Gill will soon be teaming up with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla on the show. Tehseen is a political and election analyst.