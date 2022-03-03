actor and 's split and the allegations levelled against each other in the media had been the most shocking pieces of news last year. While the two never spoke about it barring a few instances, recently, while talking to fellow contestant, , Nisha Rawal opened up and broke down into tears while recalling Karan Mehra's extramarital affair. Nisha has participated in and 's Lock Upp. She was one of the first contestants to be revealed. Also Read - Lock Upp nominations: THESE 5 celebs are in danger in 1st week of Kangana Ranaut's show

Nisha poured her heart out in front of Payal. She said that she calmly sat down with Karan and asked him if he was having an affair. Nisha claimed that Karan admitted to having an affair for the last seven to eight months. "I am in love with someone else and I am in love with you too," he said, Nisha told Payal. The actress got teary-eyed and said that her trust was broken and she couldn't have faith in him again. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nisha Rawal reveals son Kavish is seeing a behaviour therapist, Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed wrap up work on their new series and more

Payal consoled Nisha and tried to cheer her up. Nisha alleged that everything was out in the open but he still got separated in a dirty manner and even refused to take responsibility for their son, Kavish. Nisha said that she was made to feel as though she had produced Kavish all by herself. While in tears, Nisha added that she is strong and independent and will raise Kavish all by herself. Nisha said that physical abuse can be healed but emotional abuse is something that can't be overcome.

"After opening up to me about the affair, he would go, meet her and return to Mumbai. My mother who was living with me, I hid this even from her. I had to show my child everything was normal," Nisha added while revealing that he would handle Kavish's online classes while having a bandage on her head. Nisha also opened up on how people mocked her for all her injuries saying that she had applied ketchup.

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife.com had reached out to Karan Mehra for a statement. The actor wished to not speak on the same as his divorce was a matter of subjudice.