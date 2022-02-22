’s reality show Lock Upp is surely one of the most awaited shows of the year. Yesterday (21st Feb), the makers revealed that actress will be one of the contestants in the show. While announcing her participation in Lock Upp, Nisha posted on Instagram, “Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama! Watch #LockUpp streaming from 27th February, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.” BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nisha and spoke to her about the show’s host Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra, Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli and 7 more TV couples who parted ways because of alleged domestic violence

When we asked her if she is looking forward to working with Kangana, Nisha said, "I am so looking forward to working with her. I think there could not have been a better host than Kangana. She is a strong-headed woman, she speaks her mind, and I absolutely adore her. I might agree or disagree with what she does, but what matters is that she stands for it, she has got the courage and the strength to be able to carry thought into action."

We have often seen in reality shows that the contestants get into an argument or a verbal fight with the host. So, when we asked Nisha if ever she has a conflict with Kangana, how she will handle it, the actress said, "I think it's a thought that first comes into two people's mind; for example, I would say 'A' and Kangana will say 'B' or vice versa. I will make sure that my belief or my message is conveyed to her in the most polite way but in an absolutely strong way because my beliefs are mine and her beliefs are her, and I absolutely respect that. I believe that a man's character is judged by how he fights and I absolutely stick by that. There are many ways to fight it out; you can always put your message across in a decent way and that is the only thing I would do."

Lock Upp will start streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. While the makers are yet to reveal the names of the other contestants, BollywoodLife was the first one to inform their readers that Poonam Pandey will be one of the contestants in the reality show.