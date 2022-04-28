is one of the most famous contestants in ’s show Lock Upp. The actress has made it to the headlines mostly every day for her fights with other contestants. Recently, in one of the episodes, her boyfriend and wrestler Sangram Singh had entered the show to support her. The two have been in a relationship for the past many years and inside the Lock Upp, he proposed to her for marriage. Sangram told Payal, “Payal isme se aadhe ladki walo ki tarfse aayenge aur aadhe ladke walo ki tarafse aayenge. Yeh lock up khatam karlo fir hum shaadi karenge.” Also Read - Acharya: Chiranjeevi recalls the time when only Hindi films were recognized as Indian cinema and regional movies got step-motherly treatment

He further added, "Itni Dhaakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko main chhodhna nahi chahata. Main iske saath poori zindagi lock rehna chahata hoon. Jo bhi aap khel rahe ho, jis hisab se kar rahe ho, sahi kar rahe ho aur har chiz ko enjoy karo."

Well now, Payal has revealed a secret about her that she can't get pregnant. ALT Balaji has shared a video in which Payal is talking to the audience through a camera and she is crying inconsolably. The actress says, "I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karenge when I can get pregnant. But I can't get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally, physically; concentrate on my acting, and move on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se humlog try kar rahe hai, nahi ho raha."

“So, now, Sangram has to figure this out and I think he has figured it out that I can’t get pregnant. We will figure it out how to have kids. I feel sad that I can’t have kids,” she added.

Let’s see if on the weekend Kangana will say something about this revelation done by Payal.