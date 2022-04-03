The recent episode of ’s reality show Lock Upp has sparked up controversy. During the episode, a news was played inside the lockup about the demand for a ban on halal meat in Karnataka. This started a discussion between Payal and Zeeshan, but later the two started arguing and a huge fight took place between them. Things got worst when Payal made a few Islamophobic comments against Zeeshan and called him a terrorist. After this other contestants also started fighting with Payal and supported Zeeshan. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal: From singing Pehla Nasha together to taking care of each other; check out viral videos of Indian Idol 12 contestants

In the episode, Zeeshan also said that the famous dialogue from My Name is Khan. He said, "My name is Zeeshan Khan, I am not a terrorist." Check out the video of the same below…

Now, netizens are demanding that Payal should be locked out (eliminated) from the show. A Twitter user posted, "I feel there should be an FIR against #PayalRohatgi . I appeal #ZeeshanKhan 's lawyer to plz take action! What he faced today was not at all right. We live in a secular country & nobody can be defamed based on one's religion!People like her're reason for communal riots #LockUpp." Another user tweeted, "#ZeeshanKhan : My name is Zeeshan Khan, and I'm not a terrorist. This is a first time I've heard such words on a reality show. This will continue, this show will become about religion in a secular country. LOCKOUT PAYAL ROHATGI WE ARE WITH ZEESHAN KHAN #LockUpp." One more user tweeted, "#ZeeshanKhan should definitely take some legal action against #PayalRohatgi. He deserves justice and an example needs to be set that nobody can Disrespect any religion whatsoever. LOCKOUT PAYAL ROHATGI #LockUpp."

I feel there should be an FIR against #PayalRohatgi . I appeal #ZeeshanKhan ‘s lawyer to plz take action! What he faced today was not at all right. We live in a secular country & nobody can be defamed based on one’s religion!People like her’re reason for communal riots #LockUpp — Himanshu Goyal (@Himansh42567328) April 2, 2022

#ZeeshanKhan : My name is Zeeshan Khan, and I'm not a terrorist. This is a first time I've heard such words on a reality show. This will continue, this show will become about religion in a secular country. LOCKOUT PAYAL ROHATGI WE ARE WITH ZEESHAN KHAN #LockUpp — ƶཛཛຮཏศས Kཏศས (@Zeeshan72273314) April 2, 2022

#ZeeshanKhan should definitely take some legal action against #PayalRohatgi. He deserves justice and an example needs to be set that nobody can Disrespect any religion whatsoever. LOCKOUT PAYAL ROHATGI#LockUpp — REALITY SHOW BUFF ? (@OnlyUmarmatter) April 2, 2022

Well, we wonder if Payal will be the one who will be eliminated from the show this week. Let’s wait and watch.