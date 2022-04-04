Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi REGRETS and apologises to all Muslims after calling Zeeshan Khan 'terrorist'

's Lock Upp is getting intensified day after day. In the recent episode, we saw regretting and apologising to the Janta for calling Zeeshan Khan a terrorist After Kangana announced all being safe, she went on to the camera and with folded hands, she said, " Namaste Mai hu Payal Rohatgi, Mai hath jod ke maafi mangti hu agar kisi ki bhawnaon ko maine hurt kiya. Ek community ki bhawnaon ko agar maine hurt kiya (I am Payal Rohatgi and I want to apologise with folded hands, if I have hurt anyone feelings or if I hurt any particular community's feelings) then I am really, really sorry. I request you to not create an issue out of this. I hope this can end with this show itself." Also Read - Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal starrer's long-awaited glimpse to release on THIS date [EXCLUSIVE]

She added further, "To haath jod k, jin bhartiya musalmano ko laga ki maine unke bhawnao ko thes pahunchayi hai ek statement se to uske liye mai mafi chahti hu (I fold my hands and apologise to Indian Muslims who may have been hurt by one statement of mine)." Also Read - BTS x Grammys 2022: From AR Rahman's son AR Ameen posing with Butter hitmakers to Kim Taehyung-Olivia Rodrigo's 'moment of the night' - ARMYs here's a recap!

In the last episode, we saw a huge debate and fight between the contestant on whether halal meat should be banned, When Payal and indulged in a fight, Zeeshan Khan intervened and left Payal fuming. In the fight she alleged him spitting on her and walking away when Zeeshan claimed she spat first. Angry Payal called Zeeshan disgusting and hen said, " How can you promote halal meat" before allegedly calling him a terrorist. The word was muted howler Zeeshan later asked Payal that she should be ready to FC the consequences as he is going to take this to another level. Also Read - Naagin 6: After Rashami Desai, THESE 7 new celebs brought in to save the sinking TRPs of Tejasswi Prakash's show?