Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi reveals she skipped the after-party post finale because of Sangram Singh

The grand finale of Lock Upp happened over the weekend. gave the party a miss. The lady gave an interview to India Forums where she addressed herself in third person. She said that Payal, as a person, felt it was more important to give time and love to her partner, sportsman Sangram Singh. She said that he was very disappointed with the end outcome of Lock Upp. As we know, Munawar Faruqui walked home with the winner's trophy.

She said Sangram Singh was very upset, and she felt that he needed her more. She also said that she was too tired. Moreover, Payal Rohatgi said that Sangram Singh and she are not party people. They are early risers who get up and do yoga. They feel that partying kind of disrupts their routine. Payal Rohatgi told India Forums, "And that is why you didn't see me, because I was also very very tired and Sangram was very disappointed."

The actress is full of praise for the makers who worked hard to make it a grand success. Payal Rohatgi said that she wanted to deliver her best on the show. Lock Upp got over 100 million views making it a highly successful show. Contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma trended and how. She said that she worked hard along with the likes of producer and host . She was quoted as saying, "So I did not want to be irresponsible. I wanted to give my best when it came to answering all the difficult questions related to me not winning the trophy."

Sangram Singh and she have been dating since a long time. He said that they would marry now that the show is over. Payal Rohatgi also sp0ke about how she had been trying to conceive but is unable to do so.