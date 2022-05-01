Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi REVEALS she was suicidal; says, ‘I have tried to cut my hands’

From day one in Lock Upp, has been making news. From revealing secrets to her fights with other contestants, Payal has made it to the headlines mostly every day. The show is nearing to its finale and today is the last judgement day where Kangana will eliminate one of the contestants. To save themselves from elimination, contestants have to reveal a secret. Recently, the makers shared a promo in which Saisha Shinde and Payal are unsafe and they have to reveal their secrets. Also Read - Runway 34 US Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn fans have something to cheer as the thriller beats Yash's KGF 2, Acharya, Heropanti 2 on Friday and Saturday

In the promo, it is shown that Payal opens up about being suicidal. She says, "There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescribed drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands." The actress breaks down while talking about it.

These secrets are definitely going to give you chills! Watch Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/lGwSU6sINk — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 1, 2022

A few days ago, Payal had revealed on the show that she can't get pregnant. While talking to the camera, she said, "I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karenge when I can get pregnant. But I can't get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally, physically; concentrate on my acting, and move on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se humlog try kar rahe hai, nahi ho raha."

“So, now, has to figure this out and I think he has figured it out that I can’t get pregnant. We will figure it out how to have kids. I feel sad that I can’t have kids,” she added.

Well, before Payal spoke about her pregnancy issue, Sangram Singh had proposed her for marriage on the show. The wrestler has entered Lock Upp to support Payal, and he had said, “Payal isme se aadhe ladki walo ki tarfse aayenge aur aadhe ladke walo ki tarafse aayenge. Yeh lock up khatam karlo fir hum shaadi karenge.”