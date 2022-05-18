Many expected to win the Lock Upp show but there is always one winner and for this show, Munawar Faruqui managed to win hearts. However, Payal is not very happy with his win and calls it a sad PR gimmick. Payal who missed the success party of the Lock Upp show has been slamming the makers for their PR gimmick to make Munawar win in her post, she even claimed that made Munawar a winner after she bonded with at his Eid party. Talking to Instagram stories, Payal re-shared an old update from Lock Upp where she slammed the producer of the show and host Kangana Ranaut Also Read - Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut REVEALS why she attended Salman Khan's Eid party; talks about their equation

In the post she wrote," Sad PR gimmick (see no evil monkey emoji) by …….Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADA**. Kangana and lot of A-grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADA**. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it." Also Read - What to watch on OTT today: Before Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, check out the best female-centric action movies on Netflix, ZEE5 and other platforms

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla; Kangana Ranaut doesn't have any friends in Bollywood and more

The post further reads, ": So that means the concept of the show was an OCCHA (shallow) thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani (she hinted at Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types. A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL. The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them". We wonder of Kangana will react to Payal's angry claims.