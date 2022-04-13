Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi supports Karan Johar for 'ignoring' Rakhi Sawant at RRR bash; 'She said Payal has slept with every married man'

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi has chosen to side with Karan Johar for 'snubbing' Rakhi Sawant at RRR success bash saying that Rakhi had targetted her for speaking against Bollywood biggies post Sushant Singh Rajput's death.