had recently found himself at the receiving end of criticism when he 'royally ignored' at the RRR success bash. Rakhi was seen making a video wherein she was seen walking up to , , Karan Johar and Jr NTR. When Rakhi tried to talk to Karan, he appeared busy and didn't pay attention to her. Netizens brutally trolled the filmmaker and supported Rakhi. However, Lock Upp contestant has chosen to side with Karan on the matter saying that Rakhi had said some mean things about her in the past.

As we know that the Lock Upp contestants are informed about the happenings in the outside world, which leads to arguments and nasty fights. During the recent episode, when the news about Karan ignoring Rakhi was flashed on the TV screen, it started a debate among Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde and Payal Rohatgi. While Poonam supported Rakhi, Saisha and Payal took Karan's side.

Explaining her stand against Rakhi, Payal said that two years ago, Rakhi had targetted her after she spoke against Bollywood biggies post 's tragic death. "Rakhi Sawant said Payal Rohatgi has slept with every married man, every producer-director in Bollywood and not got work. She is frustrated that is why is targeting Bollywood's every producer-director-superstar," Payal told the inmates.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has defended Karan for allegedly snubbing her at the RRR 1000 crore bash. As netizens continued to slam Karan on Instagram, Rakhi noticed the chaos and decided to end it once and for all. On the same video, Rakhi dropped a comment wherein she revealed what Karan was doing when she approached him at RRR success bash. "Karan johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much❤️?? when I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much," she commented.