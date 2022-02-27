Lock Upp plagiarism controversy: Kangana Ranaut's reality show back on track; court lifts stay order

is venturing into TV reality and digital space by 's reality show Lock Upp. It is making a lot of noise among the masses thanks to the contestants of the show and as well as the host. Among the confirmed celebrities who are going to be a part of his show are , , Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Munawar Faruqui and Sara Khan. But before the show went live, it got caught in a controversy. We were the ones to tell you that a certain Mr. Sanober Baig alleged that the concept of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp show was blatantly plagiarised by Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji, MX Player and Endemol Shine. He had written a script for a show named The Jail with similar concept and sent it to Endemol. He managed to get a stay order on Lock Upp, which meant that show's release could have been deferred from its initial date. But now makers can heave a sigh of relief. Also Read - Lock Upp: Will Poonam Pandey look forward to finding love in Kangana Ranaut's reality show? The actress REVEALS [Exclusive]

As per the latest reports, City Civil Court of Hyderabad has now vacated the order and allowed the makers of the show to stream it as per the fixed timing. Hence, Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut will go live at 10 pm today on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Talking about the controversy, Baig told BollywoodLife, "I had created a concept called Jail three years ago, and it got registered in 2018. I had signed Shantanu Ray, he is a writer and director. We had spent almost six months writing the entire script and creating this concept. I had approached Star Plus for it and we were in talks for about 5-6 months, but nothing worked out. Then I went to Endemol, and Abhishek Rege (CEO of Endemol Shine) and I had several meetings on this topic, and we have signed a contract also for web series. So, during those meetings, I had disclosed this concept in front of him that I have come up with this jail concept and there will be celebrity contestants in it. So, he said we will do a joint venture, but then the Covid started, and then all of a sudden last week I saw this promo that he has already made the series taking ALT Balaji as the co-producer I think. They were about to release on 27th February, so then I approached the court and got the stay order against them."