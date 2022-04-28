Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey bathes openly in the yard area; Munawar Faruqui says, 'makers ko jo chahiye tha woh unko mil gaya'

After being inspired by Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey took bath in the yard area of Lock Upp. Here's how Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula and otheres reacted.