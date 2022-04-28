Lock Upp is currently the HOT topic of discussion. 's reality show is keeping everyone hooked to the screens. With contestants like Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and others - Lock Upp has managed to decently entertain the public. Now, here's the show going to the next level. In a recent episode, Poonam Pandey bathed openly in the yard area. It all started with Shivam Sharma who decided to take bath in the yard area instead of the bathroom. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: 6 ways in which Oo Antava star proved that she is one strong soul during split with Naga Chaitanya

Shivam Sharma got a bucket of water and took bath wearing his trousers. However, after being provoked by Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and , Shivam took his pants off and bathed in his innewear. It seems Poonam Pandey got inspired by Shivam's act and decided to do the same. Saisha then went inside the Lock Upp to inform everyone else about Poonam's act. Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui could not stop making fun of it.

Munawar was heard saying, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko o chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya." To this, Prince added, "See, all those men who want to see Poonam will keep voting for her till the end. They will always vote for her because they want to see what she will do next." Later, they both joke that the makers will give Poonam Pandey the trophy much before the show ends as why to waste everyone's time?

Nobody went into the yard area when Poonam Pandey was taking bath and neither it was shown by the makers.