Kangana Ranaut is all set to venture into Telvision space by being the host of the show named Lock Upp. It is a reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor that will have many contestants locked up. One by one, the makers are unvieling the list of contestants of the show. Names of Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui have already been confirmed to be a part of show. Now the third contestant of Lock Upp has been confirmed. Queen of sultriness and controversies, Poonam Pandey is all set to get locked up in the jail. The promo of the same in out. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REACTS on being trolled for participating in Kangana Ranaut's show after his spat with her

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular Web Show below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh Singh to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show?

Given her personality, Poonam Pandey is oozing sultriness in the promo too. She is unzipping her jacket showing off her hod bod. We then see Kangana Ranaut walking in to put her in handcuffs. The description on her promo reads, 'Hot ke chakar mein hogayi Poonam Pandey caught'. Watch the promo below: Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui scared of Kangana Ranaut? Controversial comic opens up [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LockuppGame (@lockuppgame)

Poonam Pandey has been controversy's favourite child. More than often she has called for trouble with her boldness. One of the biggest controversies she was mingled in was when she accused Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundrra of fraud. In an interview, she had said, "I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated — I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they’d leak all of my personal stuff."

Well, let's see how controversial does Poonam Pandey's journey in Lock Upp would be. We can just wait and watch.