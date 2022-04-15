Poonam Pandey is known for grabbing the limelight either with her semi-nude pictures or controversies. She is currently seen on hosted reality show Lock Upp where she recently broke down while talking about the difficult time she had to face. She recalled how her family was thrown out of housing society because of the kind of work she does. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out of society, because she was the only earning member. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding big goof up: Bride's saree was previously worn by Kangana Ranaut, point out fans; Check pictures

Sharing her emotional story with and Shivam Sharma, a teary-eyed Poonam said, "I am talking about just 3-4 years ago. I was with my family - my mom, dad sister. ..we were all living together. We were kicked out of the society because it was my family. Mom and dad did not say anything because I was the only person earning in the family. Have I ever said bad things about anyone? Try finding one such article. All I do is stay in my corner and do my work." Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves on Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo – Watch Video

Karanvir then tried to console her. Poonam couldn't control her tears because she had heard a lot of wrong things about her. She said, "I stepped out of the hospital and was denied entry in my house. Everyone says I am wrong and bad. People do not try to understand me, but they judge me. At least meet me and try to understand me before you judge me." Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash cannot stop crying over food; here's how Karan Kundrra and his father reacted – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam had recently showed off her bold side when she promised her fans that she will remove her T-shirt live in front of the camera if they save her from elimination. During the judgement day, by all love and luck, she got saved. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn't. Eventually while there were no inmates present she took off her T-shirt. "I kept my promise of removing the T-shirt and I can't go beyond this, as this show is watched by different age groups and I don't want to do something which will bring mine and the show's reputation down," she had said.