Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey FINALLY opens up on her infamous statement of stripping naked if India won the Cricket World Cup - watch video

Poonam Pandey is one of the best known faces on Lock Upp. The reality show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra is joining the show as the new jailor. The show is supposed to be the toughest one ever on India's entertainment space. Lock Upp is getting a thunderous response from the audience. It has clocked 15 million views in 48 hours. The show is a success so far. All the contestants have made some shocking statements about their lives on the show. Poonam Pandey and Tehseen Poonawalla are seen having a chat in the below video where they discuss her comment of stripping naked if India won the World Cup 2011.

Poonam Pandey honestly tells Tehseen Poonawalla that the statement was just a gimmick. She says that it was a ploy to become a known person from a model. She says she did not know the ways of the industry. Poonam Pandey says she does not know Bollywood nor does she understands how the film business works. She says she is till asked about it in press conferences and wherever she goes. Poonam Pandey candidly says that it was a gimmick.

Lock Upp is a making helluva lot of news. In 2020, Poonam Pandey got married to her long-time partner Sam Bombay. But the marriage ended badly after she accused him of being physically abusive. The lady has revealed that he had been abusive throughout and she suffered immensely. Poonam Pandey has now separated from him. She said that she got a brain hemorrhaged from the constant beatings by Sam Bombay. The lady said he was extra possessive and beat her up for loving her dogs a little too much. Let us see if Lock Upp changes Poonam Pandey's career.