In a shocking turn of events, Poonam Pandey was evicted from Lock Upp. Poonam has had a tremendous journey inside. The actress got betrayed by her friends but has no regrets whatsoever and loved her experience inside Lock Upp. Poonam Pandey said that she will cherish the memories as in the end, it was all a game. As of now, Poonam is binge-watching the series online to see her performance on the 's show.

Poonam Pandey recalled having to face tough times due to her ill health inside the house. The actress said that she was in a lot of physical pain and due to that she had faced difficult times in her journey inside Lock Upp. Poonam is also heartbroken over the fact that her friends backstabbed her. Poonam has been friends with Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and Saisha Shinde in the house. When asked if she is hurt by Saisha or Munawar's betrayal Poonam said that it was Anjali's betrayal that affected her the most. She also called her fake while adding, "I was shocked people could even be so deceiving. It was quite shocking."

Poonam was also asked about the love angle between Munawari Faruqui and Anjali Arora. She told Indian Express, "From what I have seen and got to know from Kangana ma'am, they have partners outside. Thus I think it's disgusting that they can go to this extent even when they have someone outside. They must be watching them expressing love to others. You cannot do that to your loved one. It's a reality show, and it's so sad that they are scripting such things. They are my friends but I think it's so wrong. I haven't seen Munawar doing this but Anjali takes it to a different level. I wonder what Akash (Anjali's boyfriend) must be thinking. And now it's not even Munawar but Prince. It's so nasty."

Poonam also shared that her respect for Kangana Ranaut went up after she supported her inside the jail. Poonam now wants to be even more badass and bindaas.