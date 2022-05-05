Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey makes SHOCKING revelation about Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora's 'love angle'; says, 'It’s so wrong'

Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey makes a shocking revelation about Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui's love angle on Kangana Ranaut's show. Poonam also feels betrayed by Anjali.