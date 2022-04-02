Poonam Pandey remained in limelight because of her semi-nude photos, videos and her controversial statements. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2013 film Nasha. She is currently seen as a contestant on hosted reality show Lock Upp and she had said that she will show her bold side. She has now promised her fans that she will remove her T-shirt live on camera if they save her eviction. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Best moments of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and others with the comedian from his show

"Hello, joh bhi sun raha hai, iss charge sheet se mujhe bacha lo, I swear to God tum logon ko itna mast surprise, on-camera live doongi from Poonam Pandey and in Poonam Pandey style. You all save me by giving votes and then wait to see what all happens in this jail," Poonam announced her decision in the presence of her co-contestants Azma Fallah, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Vinit Kakar and others.

As Poonam committed to her fans for the special surprise, Azma and Munawar insisted her to reveal what exactly she is planning to do for her fans. They satirically asked Poonam to show her fans the trailer of her surprise. Then Vinit jumped into the conversation and said that Poonam is just bluffing and won't do anything. After a lot of prodding, Poonam then finally declared that she will remove her T-shirt on camera. Hearing this, all the contestants went silent while Poonam couldn't stop laughing.

During the initial weeks in Lock Upp, Kangana had questioned Poonam asking whether she admits to making adult films. "Do you admit that you make adult films and promote them as well," Kangana asked, to which Poonam replied, "Whatever video I have made till now or photos I have clicked, I haven't broken any laws. If people can love the fake one, I am sure they will love the real one."