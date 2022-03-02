Poonam Pandey's wedding to Sam Bombay was a surprise initially. However, it turned controversial soon enough. Poonam Pandey, who is now locked up inside the jail of -hosted reality TV show, Lock Upp, recently opened up on the domestic abuse she faced at the hands of Bombay. The actress alleged that she suffered a brain haemorrhage due to the violence he inflicted on her. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey shared her ordeal with and . Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasts news anchor over 'loser' remark; Madhuri Dixit roasts young stars and more

Karanvir had asked Poonam if she really did love him. Poonam said that she did but not anymore. The Nasha actress said that she didn't hate him, she just didn't like him anymore. She said she disliked him. The actress revealed that she would get beaten up and it was not for a few instances but had been going on for about four years. Poonam Pandey revealed that she had a big house, a four-floor house but wasn't allowed to move freely around her own house. She said that he would control her and ask her to be in the same room with him. She wasn't allowed to go to the terrace or any other room, either. Also Read - Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal says son Kavish is seeing behaviour therapist; makes surprising revelations about his bond with father Karan Mehra

Poonam Pandey said that she wasn't even allowed to use her phone alone. The actress said that she has dogs who she loves dearly and sometimes, she would snuggle and sleep with them, however, Sam even questioned her for the same. "I said fine I stay and just move around. If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get fuc** beaten up for loving my dogs. Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one." Poonam said that Bombay was an alcoholic and would drink from 10 AM in the morning till the night.

When Karanvir asked her how long the whole ordeal had been going on, Poonam said, "I’ve been trying for long, this has been happening for good four years. He didn’t just beat once, my brain injury (she points on the left side of her head) did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone." Karan and Payal motivated her after she opened up on the same.