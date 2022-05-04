Poonam Pandey got married to Goa-based businessman Sam Bombay and after a few months after her wedding, she filed a complaint against Sam for molesting and physically assaulting her. Reportedly the actress was even admitted to the hospital as she was so traumatised by the incident that happened to her. In her statement, she said, " No woman wants to go through such incidents. I married him but then that happened and it was unfortunate. It is not silly or funny as it sounds. I am single right now and not looking for a companion." While Poonam who has moved on from her past and is looking forward to growing professionally was questioned if she will ever get married again. Also Read - Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh drops major hint about plot of Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and their roles [Exclusive Video]

In an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife, Poonam said, " I want people should know me through my work now". Poonam grabbed a lot of attention with her bold statements. However now the actress who was a part of the Lock Upp show wants to work in web series and do good work. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash starrer KGF 2 breaks another record, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s touching note for Vignesh Shivan

While she wants to grow professionally, we quizzed her if she is okay to move on in her personal life, despite the ugly spat with her ex-husband Sam Bombay. she folded her hands and said, " NO. I am saying this because I am hurt and sad with what happened with me. But my honest answer would be I don't know". We further quizzed her about being criticised for opening up about getting assaulted and people making fun of her, she said, " Since the day, I was born I was judged. My mother tells him nobody wanted to take me in my arms because I was a girl. So what do I say, well let them have their opinions and judgements, but I can't stop living? Let them judge, and troll. I will live my life the way I want". Also Read - What to watch on OTT today: Before Doctor Strange 2, update your MCU knowledge with these 7 movies and web series