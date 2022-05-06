In September 2020, Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Sam Bombay. He was arrested and later released on bail after his wife filed a complaint alleging that he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her. During her stay in Lock Upp, Poonam had opened up about troubled marriage. She has now revealed that she has lost her sense of smell after suffering brain haemorrhage due to domestic violence from Sam Bombay. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma and more Lock Upp contestants on Salman Khan's show?

"I can't smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That's how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain hemorrhage, it is connected. But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now," Poonam told TOI.

After filing a complaint, Poonam had said that they are back together as the two love each other a lot. She even asked which shaadi does not have its ups and downs. Sam was also quoted by the daily saying, everything is sorted between them and it all got blown out of proportion. Sam and Poonam tied the knot on 1 September 2020.

Poonam recently got evicted from reality show Lock Upp. She lost the game and despite being a strong contestant she got eliminated during a task. Poonam cried a lot after her loss, before leaving Karan Kundrra praised her and said, "You have had a commendable journey."

Poonam was seen on the show revealing her secret about facing abuse from her ex-husband. She also shared how her family was thrown out of a housing society because it was her family. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out because she was the only earning member. She also took off her T-shirt in one of the episodes as she promised to her fans. She was one of the contestants who was close to the finale but got evicted.