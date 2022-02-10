is all set to make her digital debut with ’s reality show Lock Upp. A few days ago, the show was launched at a grand event. It is said that in the reality show a few contestants will be locked up in prisons and they have to follow the orders giving by Kangana. Well, it is surely something Indian audience has not seen before. Also, if Kangana is making her digital debut with the show, the expectations from it are quite high. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor REVEALS she never met Tejasswi Prakash before Bigg Boss 15; shares how she signed her

Recently, Kangana took to Instagram to share a poster of Lock Upp and reveal that the show will start streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. She posted, “Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor.” Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejassswi Prakash reveals she will be happy if she gets compared to Mouni Roy; here's why [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Well, we have to say that Kangana is the sexiest jailor we have ever seen. The teaser of the show will be out tomorrow. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash on comparisons; Ekta Kapoor on expecting trolls; Maheck Chahal on her role and more - Top 10 exciting updates about the show

BollywoodLife was the first one to tell you that one of the contestants on the show will be Poonam Pandey who is known for her bold avatars and is called the controversial queen. Other contestants who will reportedly be a part of the show are Om Swami, Rohman Shawl, Anushka Sen, Shehnaaz Gill, and . Well, we are sure the audience is waiting for the confirmed list of celebs who will be participating in the Kangana Ranaut show. Let’s see if in the teaser tomorrow we will get a glimpse of some celebs or not.

Meanwhile, Kangana has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in movies like Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency, and Sita: The Incarnation.