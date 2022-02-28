Reality show Lock Upp hosted by premiered last evening. The show has 16 contestants who would be put under one roof. The contestants are , , Tehseen Poonawalla, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, , Sidharth Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and others. As the show went live, Kangana Ranaut demonstrated her badass avatar. She did not mind taking jibes at Bollywood stars with whom he has had major controversies in the past. She also allegedly took a dig at . Well, atleast netizens believe so. Her remark '6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai' made netizens believe that she was referring to War star given that he has six fingers. Also Read - Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal on being massively trolled after her split from Karan Mehra: 'I wanted to just lock myself...'

#LockUpp begins with #KanganaRanaut taking dig at #HrithikRoshan and saying “6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai.” ????#TejRan — ?????♡ (@sapna_heree) February 27, 2022

Saw 30 min of #LockUpp it's a royal cringe ? kanu taking jibes at Hrithik calling 6 ungli to bashing tip tip barsa remix to behaving like owner of BOYCOTT gang sick.. — GURU FILMY (@Filmyboy3) February 28, 2022

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Lock Upp Twitter review: Netizens find Kangana Ranaut's show 'dope'; draw comparisons with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss – read tweets

Lock Upp is produced by and it airs on MX Player and ALTBalaji. During the premiere, Kangana also supposedly took a dig at . As appeared on the show as a guest, Kangana stated that no one could do Tip Tip Barsa Paani better than her. Viewers linked this comment to Katrina Kaif as she featured in the remix version of the song. It looks like we are going to witness some major fireworks in the coming days thanks to Lock Upp. Also Read - Lock Upp plagiarism controversy: Kangana Ranaut's reality show back on track; court lifts stay order