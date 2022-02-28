Reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut premiered last evening. The show has 16 contestants who would be put under one roof. The contestants are Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawalla, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Sidharth Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and others. As the show went live, Kangana Ranaut demonstrated her badass avatar. She did not mind taking jibes at Bollywood stars with whom he has had major controversies in the past. She also allegedly took a dig at Hrithik Roshan. Well, atleast netizens believe so. Her remark '6 ungliyon wale ka bhi gala sukh raha hai' made netizens believe that she was referring to War star given that he has six fingers. Also Read - Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal on being massively trolled after her split from Karan Mehra: 'I wanted to just lock myself...'
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Lock Upp Twitter review: Netizens find Kangana Ranaut's show 'dope'; draw comparisons with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss – read tweets
Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor and it airs on MX Player and ALTBalaji. During the premiere, Kangana also supposedly took a dig at Katrina Kaif. As Raveena Tandon appeared on the show as a guest, Kangana stated that no one could do Tip Tip Barsa Paani better than her. Viewers linked this comment to Katrina Kaif as she featured in the remix version of the song. It looks like we are going to witness some major fireworks in the coming days thanks to Lock Upp. Also Read - Lock Upp plagiarism controversy: Kangana Ranaut's reality show back on track; court lifts stay order
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.