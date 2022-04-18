Reality show Lock Upp seems to be getting more interesting. Now, Prince Narula has entered the show. In a new promo, we can see him having a war of words with Azma Fallah when she took at his alleged ex-girlfriend . Fans are reacting on his entry. Wrote a user, “My full support to #PrinceNarula Go Prince killed it❣️@princenarula88 I want to see #PriRan moment #KaranKundrra @kkundrra.” Another user wrote, “Still trend!ng...he is a born champion for a reason ?❤ Sher hae #Princenarula ? & He going to win again....? @princenarula88 #LockUpp #LockUppWithPrince.” Tweeted another netizen, “So This Is the Most Awaited #PriRan Moment ..Those Where Asking About The Clip..it is Here. #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #TejRan #PrinceNarula #PrinceHolics @kkundrra.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Lock Upp: Prince Narula lashes out at Azma Fallah after she takes a dig at him saying, 'Nora Fatehi ne to bhav nahi diya'

#MunawarFaruqui and #PrinceNarula ne kahe ke le li ??? p(a)yal ki ?

AUDIENCE FAVOURITE MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/EJvwA57yhj — prince affan (@princeaffan17) April 18, 2022

Now, Price has won reality shows like MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019). He also has a good fan following. His entry on Lock Upp might impact the winning chances of strong contestants like Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, , Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey and others. So, we are asking you which strong contestant will be impacted the most due to Prince? Vote below and let us know: