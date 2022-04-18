Reality show Lock Upp seems to be getting more interesting. Now, Prince Narula has entered the show. In a new promo, we can see him having a war of words with Azma Fallah when she took at his alleged ex-girlfriend Nora Fatehi. Fans are reacting on his entry. Wrote a user, “My full support to #PrinceNarula Go Prince killed it❣️@princenarula88 I want to see #PriRan moment #KaranKundrra @kkundrra.” Another user wrote, “Still trend!ng...he is a born champion for a reason ?❤ Sher hae #Princenarula ? & He going to win again....? @princenarula88 #LockUpp #LockUppWithPrince.” Tweeted another netizen, “So This Is the Most Awaited #PriRan Moment ..Those Where Asking About The Clip..it is Here. #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #TejRan #PrinceNarula #PrinceHolics @kkundrra.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Lock Upp: Prince Narula lashes out at Azma Fallah after she takes a dig at him saying, 'Nora Fatehi ne to bhav nahi diya'
Now, Price has won reality shows like MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019). He also has a good fan following. His entry on Lock Upp might impact the winning chances of strong contestants like Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey and others. So, we are asking you which strong contestant will be impacted the most due to Prince? Vote below and let us know: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast streaming details out; young avatar of Rupali Ganguly revealed in Anupama Namaste America promo and more
