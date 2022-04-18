Lock Upp: Prince Narula lashes out at Azma Fallah after she takes a dig at him saying, 'Nora Fatehi ne to bhav nahi diya'

Prince Narula locked horns with Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah after she took a sly dig at him saying that Nora Fatehi didn't pay heed to him when they began dating during their stint in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 9.