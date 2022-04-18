Reality shows expert Prince Narula has entered 's Lock Upp, not as a contestant but as a troublemaker. And the actor and model has already locked horns with contestant Azma Fallah after she took a sly dig at him saying that didn't pay heed to him when they became close during their stint in hosted reality show Bigg Boss 9. Also Read - Lock Upp: Prince Narula enters as wild card; Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and more – which strong contestant will be impacted the most? Vote now

It all started when Prince got into a war of words with and went on to break his wooden box. His actions angered Karanvir to a great extent and the latter created ruckus by breaking other inmates' boxes. Prince had to intervene when Karanvir and Zeeshan Khan become violent during their scuffle.

It was this time when Azma slammed Prince for his actions by making personal comments on his past with Nora Fatehi. "Nora Fatehi ne to bhav nhi diya," she said, which made Prince really furious. He warned her not to make personal comments otherwise he won't hesitate to throw all her belongings outside. "Beta, agar dobara personal gayi to bura hoga. I am a married man. Sara samaan utha ke bahar fekh dunga main," Prince told Azma.

For the uninitiated, Prince made headlines for his romance with Nora Fatehi on Bigg Boss 9. Prince had professed his love for Nora on national television but she did not respond favourably on multiple occasions inside the Bigg Boss house. While he wanted to pursue her even after the show was over, she made it clear that she was not interested. Later, Prince had claimed that he was dating Nora but the Moroccan beauty had denied it saying that there was nothing between them.

Prince is now married to the love of his life, Yuvika Choudhary while Nora continues to remain single after she went through a bitter breakup with .