Lock Upp is a new show with started this year. Hosted by , it has managed to gram many eyeballs so far. There are 8 contestants left on the show. Now, the finale of the show will reportedly take place on May 7 or 8. Recently, Prince Narula entered the show as wildcard contestant and has made it difficult for other contestants to win it. Not saying that they can’t, but he is a strong contestant. Talking about strong contestants, we want you to pick the contestant you feel would win the show. We have contestants like Munawar Faruqui, , Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, and Shivam Sharma who are some of the top contenders. So get voting below and let us know: Also Read - Is THIS new bride Alia Bhatt's 'pehli rasoi' video from Ranbir Kapoor's home? FACT CHECK

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui recently revealed that during his childhood, he was molested leaving many contestants and Kangana Ranaut in tears. He said, “Maine yeh cheezein kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyunki I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old.. yeh aisa tha ki..bahut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi… Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha…chauthe saal woh cheezein ek baar bahut extreme hogai.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh and more – Fans are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry of these 7 onscreen jodis

After this, even Kangana said she was touched inappropriately during her childhood. She said, “This is something that even I have witnessed. I was too young, and there was a guy in our hometown, who was a little older than me. So, he used to touch me inappropriately... but I didn't understand his intention at that time." Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra REACTS to Kiara Advani's latest Instagram post amidst breakup rumours; all is well between the two?

The actress went on to say, "That guy was exploring his sexuality, so he used to call us, asked us to strip down our clothes, and he used to check us.... we were around 6-year-old.”