Lock Upp Promo: Karan Kundrra gives weekly update to Kangana Ranaut; fans call him 'hottest jailor ever'

After Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra has got himself another reality show. He is now a jailor in Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Being its first weekend, Karan Kundrra gave all the updates and rundown of the events that occured in the jail to Queen Kangana. The promo of the same is out and as expected, all the Karan Kundrra fans have gone crazy over it. KK fans are calling him the hottest jailor ever and even trending 'Record setter jailor Karan' on Twitter. Check out the promo below and its reaction. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Gaurav Khanna and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week
Well, Karan Kundrra sure has managed to build a good ARMY of fans for himself. Keep it up KK! Also Read - Kangana Ranaut says 'Ekta Kapoor is the rightful heir of her father Jeetendra'; RECALLS being bullied and mocked for her English
