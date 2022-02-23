Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh Singh to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show?

Lock Upp which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor is making a lot of news. Now, Rakhi Sawant has said that her former partner Ritesh Singh has been approached for the show. She told this to the media when she was clicked returning from the wedding of Afsana Khan. She said that she is not sure if Ritesh Singh will take up the offer. He has been in the news since last year after the revelation of him being the secret husband of Rakhi Sawant. She said that no one has offered her Lock Upp so far. If she is offered the show she might consider doing it. She clarified that she would take it up just for Ekta Kapoor and not didi. By didi, she referred to Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui scared of Kangana Ranaut? Controversial comic opens up [Exclusive]

Rakhi Sawant has said that she has split from Ritesh Singh after she came to know of certain things. She said that he left the house on his own. Rakhi Sawant said that she has no intentions of getting back as now she wants to focus on her work and health. Earlier, she told Lehren TV that she was upset with Kangana Ranaut taking a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. She said that she should run one show successfully and then talk about it. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt gives befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut; Deepika Padukone reveals why she never worked with Salman Khan and more

Lock Upp has two confirmed contestants in Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui. The other names doing the rounds are Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl and Payal Rohatgi. Kangana Ranaut will be making her debut in the OTT space with Lock Upp. Rakhi Sawant had her third stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss this year. She did not make it to the finals this time. Lock Upp is supposed to be a bold show. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan penning web series, second contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more