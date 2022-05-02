hosted reality show Lock Upp keeps throwing up stories that tug at the heart strings of the audience. One such story was recently shared by Saisha Shinde, who went on reveal that she had sex with her favourite Indian fashion designer. But, she later discovered that the same designer slept with 7-8 other men too. Also Read - Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp to Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss: Reality show contestants who kept their relationship a secret

"Ye ek Aise secret hai joh main Aaj tak bahar nahi laayi. Mere ek favourite Indian designer hain. Jab main unse mili obviously I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room. I hugged him and of course we had sex. I later learnt ke unhone at least 7-8 ladkon ke saath waisa kiya tha," Saisha told Kangana on the show. Her secret left everyone in shock.

As per the game, Saisha and were given a chance to save themselves from elimination by revealing their secrets. Both the contestants poured their heart out to talk about their darkest secret. As Saisha revealed her secret, Payal too shared that she was in a bad relationship because of which, she became suicidal and used to drink alcohol for 48 hours.

"There was a love angle that was very detrimental in my personal life. I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink like 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands.” Recalling how she felt at the time, the Lock Upp star said she used to say, “I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don’t want to die,” Payal revealed.

Saisha had earlier revealed how it is common for trans women to be stripped in public to prove their gender. She also promised to donate to charity 50 per cent of her earnings from Lock Upp. "I have decided to donate 50 per cent of what I earn from this show to NGOs working for the trans community and the charitable trusts that are run by me," she had said.