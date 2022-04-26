Wrestler Sangram Singh and actress have been in a relationship for more than a decade. The couple is yet to tie the knot and currently, Payal is in Lock Upp as a contestant. The actress makes it to the headlines mostly every day because of her fights with other contestants. In one of the upcoming episodes, the family members of the contestants will be entering the show, and Sangram will be seen in Lock Upp to support her girlfriend. The makers have released a promo of the show in which Sangram proposes to Payal for marriage. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna set to make a grand comeback to the big screen with THIS comedy film – deets inside

ALT Balaji tweeted the promo and wrote, "Like @princenarula88 said it, @Sangram_Sanjeet is ready to be locked up with #PayalRohatgi forever! Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch live and stay updated."

In the promo, Sangram tells the actress, "Payal isme se aadhe ladki walo ki tarfse aayenge aur aadhe ladke walo ki tarafse aayenge. Yeh lock up khatam karlo fir hum shaadi karenge." To this Payal asks, "Are you sure?" So, Sangram nods his head and says yes.

He further says, “Itni Dhaakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko main chhodhna nahi chahata. Main iske saath poori zindagi lock rehna chahata hoon. Jo bhi aap khel rahe ho, jis hisab se kar rahe ho, sahi kar rahe ho aur har chiz ko enjoy karo.”

Well, all the other contestants are very happy to hear Sangram’s marriage proposal to Payal, and they start deciding from whose side they will attend the wedding. While Payal is seen smiling, she gets a bit emotional as well.

Lock Upp is hosted by and it has been getting a great response from day one. Many contestants like Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Zeeshan Khan, Munawar Faruqui, and others have been in the news for their fights in the lockup.