Lock Upp contestant was recently at the receiving end of 's brutal rebuttal when she was questioned on her leadership. According to Kangana, Payal does not allow anyone else to speak. Responding to the episode, Payal's boyfriend Sangram Singh has slammed Kangana over her uncalled behaviour.

In the episode, Payal tried to put forth the definition of leadership in her own words. Kangana slammed Payal and told her that the show belongs to her and the latter shouldn't tell her who to choose for leadership and who to drop.

Upset with Kangana's sharp words against Payal, Sangram said, "The host is the parent of any show. Hosts are meant to be fair and give every contestant a chance to speak. Here Payal is not being allowed to speak and everyone a used or verbally attacked her." He added, "Poonam and Anjali abuse Payal but no one fires them for it. And Kangana seems to agree that abuses are justified. This is very unfair. You are killing someone's self confidence with such uncalled for behaviour."

Recently, Payal talked about her delayed marriage with her fiance Sangram on the show. Sangram quickly reacted to Payal's emotional outburst and announced on his social media that both of them would tie the knot in July.