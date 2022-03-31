Lock Upp is right now the most talked about show in the town. Every celebrity contestants have been putting out their best to win the title of the show. In this race to win, we saw Sara Khan's eviction and it was a bit unexpected as many expected a lot of drama in this how after who is also her ex-husband. But seems like Sara want interested in reliving her past and she chose to get evicted. Talking about her eviction in an interaction with Indian Express she said, " Everyone knows the reason why I wasn’t being the same. I don’t want to give him any more publicity by naming him. But after he entered, the vibe just turned very negative for me. I have moved on and I really want everyone around me to also move on." Also Read - Urfi Javed dresses up on camera; asks Farah Ali Khan whether it's now 'tasteful enough' after the latter slut-shamed her – watch video

When asked about being affected by Ali's entry on this how, Sara said, " It was not about the game anymore. It's about my life. I have been trying to shrug off my past for 12 years, and I don't want to be associated with him anymore." Sara even explained that she doesn't have any complaints from the makers also who decided o bring Ali on the show, " They might have expected something but I think they didn't realise that I have moved on. They were mistaken".

While she was in the show, Sara failed to do a secret task and got yelled at by the host of the show on the how, Sara's reacted on the same in the show and explained, " I was inactive and not putting effort because I was in a different zone. There was so much negativity that it was very annoying. I remember when he entered the show, he said, 'I am not here because of you'. All I wanted was that he stays out of my way and does what he wants to. However, time and again, he would come up on my face. I just wanted to leave the past behind and wanted him to do that too."