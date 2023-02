Bigg Boss 16 has made a star out of Archana Gautam. The lady is getting immense love. Today, in a funny video she said that even her brother Gulshan was being stopped by people who wanted to make videos and reels with him. Archana Gautam's unfiltered self, sense of humour and spicy quotient was the USP of Bigg Boss 16. The lady was heartbroken to finish on the fourth place but Salman Khan told her that she is a winner all the way. There is buzz that Archana Gautam is being considered for Naagin 7. Ekta Kapoor is now planning the seventh season of the supernatural franchise. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to be seen together in THIS peoject; ShivRit shippers on cloud nine

The latest news is that Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are being considered for Lock Upp. The first season of the show was a huge hit. Munawar Faruqui won the show. The makers are keen to bring the second season on soon. Makers want the BFFs Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma on the show. Both the girls were very realistic on the show and showed off their fierce side. Fans of Archana Gautam have mixed reactions on knowing that she is being considered for Lock Upp.

Soundarya Sharma has already done a music video with composer Sajid Khan. The actress has done a few web series before she entered Bigg Boss 16. Brand experts say that Bigg Boss 16 being a successful season, the top finalists are going to see a golden run with money coming from endorsements.