Lock Upp: Shehnaaz Gill to replace Karan Kundrra as jailor on Kangana Ranaut’s show?

Shehnaaz Gill is going to replace Karan Kundrra as the jailor on Lock Upp. Well, this is what has been reported by Tellychakkar.com. It seems the makers are keen to have Shehnaaz Gill on the show as a jailor. The team had approached her before but she had other commitments, and was not keen to take up the same. But this time, it is who has reportedly personally asked Shehnaaz Gill to be on Lock Upp. As per sources of Tellychakkar, Shehnaaz Gill has not been able to refuse the assignment as it was the Queen who asked her for it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: From Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod’s ROYAL welcome to Akshu’s Haldi look – 8 BTS from AbhiRa Ki Shaadi

It seems Karan Kundrra has some prior commitments and won't be able to devote more time to the show as the jailor. The hunk who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14 is doing a fab job as the jailor. In fact, the episodes that feature him as the jailor have the highest viewership. A source earlier told BollywoodLife, "The makers are definitely getting great viewership for Kangana Ranaut. She is doing a fab job but the views are more on days when Karan Kundrra comes as the jailor. It is obvious that Karan Kundrra has been loved on Bigg Boss 15. There is an organic and definite craze for him. He has helped Lock Upp achieve the numbers in a significant manner." Also Read - Will Smith on a spiritual trip to India, here's a look at Hollywood actors who visited temples [View Pics]

Karan Kundrra is seen as a host of Dance Deewane Juniors which comes every weekend on Colors. He has also signed up a film as per rumours. The hunk did a great job on Lock Upp, and the production house wants to retain him. Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back to work. She is taking up small projects after a long break. She was away from limelight after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. Let us see what happens! Also Read - Shilpa Shetty refuses to pose for paps; netizens brutally troll her by targetting hubby Raj Kundra's porn case – watch video