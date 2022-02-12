Lock Upp: Shehnaaz Gill to reunite with THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant on Kangana Ranaut's show? [Exclusive]

Lock Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor is making a lot of news. As of now, the names doing the rounds for contestants are Shehnaaz Gill, Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl (Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend), Om Swami and others. The show is somewhat similar to Bigg Boss but the conditions will be a lot more harder. Sources FIRST told BollywoodLife that Shehnaaz Gill is going on the show. It seems she wants to be away from the media for a while. The singer and actress feels that it will give her the space to get over the demise of Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan step out for Pre-IPL auction briefing 2022, Tiger Shroff shares new poster of Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and more

A source close to the show told us that Ekta Kapoor has approached a few political analysts for the show. One of the names doing the rounds is that of Tehseen Poonawalla. He is known as a political and election analyst. Tehseen Poonawalla has the experience of Bigg Boss, and is quite popular on social media and TV. The other names being considered are that of Prashant Kishor and Kumar Vishwas. The source said, "They want political analysts as we know that such personalities have the gift of the gab and can be fiery too. We can trust Ekta Kapoor to think out of the box."

Lock Upp has Kangana Ranaut as the host. She has promised to add the spice with her witty, unabashed and fiery repartee. BollywoodLife was the first to report that Poonam Pandey is the first confirmed contestant of the show. She has been in the news for her statement on the Raj Kundra matter and her marriage with long-time beau Sam Bombay. Shehnaaz Gill was part of Honsla Rakh. The movie raked in Rs 50 crore at the box office. It was the biggest Punjabi film of 2021. Do you want to see Tehseen Poonawalla and Shehnaaz Gill once again on a show?