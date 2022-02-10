Lock Upp will mark ’s digital debut. Everyone is excited to know which celebs will be seen as a contestant on the show. A few days ago, it was reported that 's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl will be one of the contestants. But, finally, Rohman has revealed that he is not a part of the show. He took to his Insta story to clarify it. The model posted, “Not true. Wish them luck for the show.” In Luck Upp, a few celebs will be locked up in the prison and they have to follow the rules set by Kangana. Also Read - Lock Upp poster: Kangana Ranaut is the SEXIEST jailor we have ever seen; REVEALS premiere date of her reality show

Today, Kangana shared the poster of the show on Instagram, and wrote, “Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor.”

There have been reports about many other celebs being on the show. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that controversial queen Poonam Pandey will be a part of Lock Upp.

Talking about Rohman, the model broke up with Sushmita in December last year. The actress had announced the breakup on social media, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”

A few days ago, Sushmita and Rohman were spotted by paparazzi, and surprisingly, the latter was hiding his face and didn’t want to get clicked. Netizens were wondering why was he behaving like this.